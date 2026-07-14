Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran war costs with Iran could triple for US - report

Iran war costs with Iran could triple for US - report
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Pentagon has said the war has cost the U.S. about $30 billion, but an internal overall cost estimate is $80 billion to $100 billion, NBC reported, citing sources.

The cost of the war with Iran could be more than triple the most recent estimate of roughly $30 billion, according to three U.S. officials and three people familiar with the internal cost estimates.

Earlier, it was reported that US President Donald Trump had a discussion with key administration officials on the topic of expanding the scale of military operations against Iran in order to force Tehran to yield to Washington’s demands.

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