Trump discusses expanding Iran strikes - report

U.S. President Donald Trump discussed a potential expansion of military operations against Iran with key administration officials on Tuesday, the Axios news website reported, citing sources.

According to the media outlet, the meeting discussed "a massive offensive in Iran that will be wider in scope than the current strikes around the Strait of Hormuz."

"Trump appears willing to escalate the war to cause enough damage that the Iranian regime will open the Strait of Hormuz and accept Trump's nuclear demands," the report reads.

The meeting reportedly involved U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Dan Caine, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and other senior officials. The focus was "on new plans for devastating strikes on strategic targets in Iran, in addition to the strikes against Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz."

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump told Fox News that the U.S. was ready to destroy Iranian bridges and power plants unless Tehran agreed to engage in talks.