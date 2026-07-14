Jay Clayton, the nominee for Director of National Intelligence, said a significant improvement in ties between Moscow and Washington would follow the completion of the Ukrainian settlement process.

Clayton made the remarks during a Senate hearing on his nomination.

"Furthermore, as I understand from the annual intelligence assessment, a lasting resolution of the conflict in Ukraine could open the door to a thaw in US-Russian relations and an improvement in bilateral geostrategic and commercial relations",

Clayton said.

He stressed that resolving the conflict through joint Russian-American efforts would have a positive impact on bilateral trade and economic ties.

Clayton also called on both sides to reach a mutual understanding and secure a long-term settlement that takes into account the interests of all parties involved.