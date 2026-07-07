US proposes Lebanon-Israel meeting in Rome

Washington is proposing that Lebanon and Israel hold talks in Rome to discuss the implementation of previously reached agreements, according to media reports.

The US State Department has reportedly notified both parties of the preparations, with the meeting tentatively scheduled for July 15–16. According to media reports, the US is initiating the meeting.

Lebanon has not yet agreed to participate, citing Israel's failure to comply with the Washington agreements, which stipulated that the IDF would hand over positions north of the Litani River to the Lebanese army.