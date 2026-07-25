Vestnik Kavkaza

Conflict with Israel is not in Syria interests - al-Sharaa

Conflict with Israel is not in Syria interests - al-Sharaa
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A conflict with Israel is not in Damascus’ interests as it wants to reach an agreement on security measures with the Jewish state, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

"We fear a military escalation in the region and are trying to avoid confrontation with Israel. Damascus, with the assistance from friendly countries, is working to reach a security agreement with Israel," al-Sharaa said.

According to the Syrian president, such an agreement, if approved by the sides, will pave the way to a comprehensive peace in the Middle East.

"However, Syria will not make any concession regarding its unalienable rights to its Golan Heights that have been occupied since 1967," al-Sharaa said.

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