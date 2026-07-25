US and Iran to mediators: return to talks possible

The United States and Iran submitted responses to a proposal from Pakistan and Qatar to return to negotiations amid a pause in back-and-forth strikes, the Saudi Al Arabiya outlet reports.

Citing a Pakistani government source, Anadolu reported that both Washington and Tehran “communicated their consent for dialogue and diplomacy to end the latest hostilities, and return to negotiations.”

According to the Turkish outlet, the proposal calls on the sides to return to their positions before the recent outbreak of hostilities. That would mean a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil.