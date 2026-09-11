Vestnik Kavkaza

US redirects nearly 100 commercial vessels as part of Iran blockade

US redirects nearly 100 commercial vessels as part of Iran blockade
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

U.S. forces have redirected 99 commercial vessels as of 11 September as part of its ongoing naval blockade of Iran, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said it is ensuring “total compliance” of the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway Iran has kept largely closed for the last six months of conflict.

Iranian diplomats are due to meet with Iraqi and GCC delegations in Oman on Monday to negotiate the security of the key maritime chokepoint.

The naval blockade and recently announced harsher economic sanctions on Iran has so far only prompted more forceful responses from Tehran.

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