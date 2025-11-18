The Russian Ambassador to the US spoke about the current state of dialogue between Moscow and Washington. He emphasized that there is currently no progress in resolving differences.

The US State Department refused to discuss with Russia the resumption of direct air travel between the countries, the Russian Ambassador to Washington said.

In an interview with Kommersant, Alexander Darchiev noted that the US side is also currently unwilling to engage in dialogue on the return of confiscated diplomatic property.

"The State Department categorically refuses to discuss the return of six de facto confiscated diplomatic properties, privately owned by the Russian Federation. The US intelligence agencies, having taken them under guard, are illegally preventing the Russian ambassador and our diplomats from accessing them,”

– Alexander Darchiev said.