US sole factor destabilizing Strait of Hormuz - Iran

U.S. actions in the Middle East remain the sole factor destabilizing the situation around the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran recalls <...> that the sole factor provoking instability in the region’s waterways is the illegal actions of the United States and the Zionist regime, which began on February 28," the ministry said.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry added it will respond to all U.S. actions with "a crushing blow."

Earlier, Axios correspondent and Channel 12 Israeli television reporter Barak Ravid reported that U.S. forces had struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island in southern Iran. According to his source, Iran allegedly intended to use the systems to launch rockets with sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz. Iran retaliated with strikes targeting U.S. bases in Jordan.