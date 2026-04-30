US to close center monitoring Israel-Hamas ceasefire

A U.S. military-run body near Gaza monitoring the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and boosting aid flows to besieged Palestinians is set to be shut by the U.S. administration, ​Reuters reported, citing sources.

The closing of the Civil-Military Coordination Centre (CMCC) in Israel would mark the latest blow to U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza plan, already undermined by repeated Israeli attacks since ‌the October truce and a refusal by Hamas to lay down its arms.

Diplomats said the move underscores the difficulties facing U.S. efforts to oversee the truce and coordinate on aid, as Israel seizes more Gaza territory and Hamas firms its grip in areas under its control.

The International Stabilization Force would in effect take over, ending the CMCC's role.

The number of U.S. troops working at the revamped ISF would drop to 40 from around 190. The U.S. would seek to replace those troops with civilian staff from other countries.