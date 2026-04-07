US to help with traffic buildup in Strait of Hormuz - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States will help ​with the buildup of shipping traffic in the ‌Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. leader on Tuesday agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran less than two hours before his deadline for Tehran to ​reopen the strait or face attacks on ​its civilian infrastructure.

He said the last-minute deal was ⁠subject to Iran's agreement to pause its blockade of ​oil and gas supplies through the strait, which typically ​handles about one-fifth of global oil shipments.

"We'll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just 'hangin' around' in order to ​make sure that everything goes well. There will ​be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran ‌can ⁠start the reconstruction process," Trump said.

The U.S. president told AFP the United States had won a "total and complete victory" after agreeing to a two-week ceasefire deal with ​Iran.

A temporary ​halt in fighting ⁠and the reopening of Hormuz would allow Middle Eastern exporters to ship significant ​volumes of oil that have been trapped ​inside the ⁠Gulf since hostilities began.