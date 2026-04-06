US uses Iranian oil to pressure China, media report

The US presidential administration is considering control over Iran's oil resources as a tool to pressure China, US media reports.

The United States is considering establishing control over Iran's oil as a means of pressuring China, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.

According to the report, the Trump administration aims to weaken China's economic influence through its operations in the Middle East, including Iran, and Venezuela.

China, according to Bloomberg, a major oil importer, is currently negatively affected by navigational problems in the Strait of Hormuz.