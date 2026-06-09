US wants to massively expand intelligence sharing with Israel - report

The United States is driving ahead with legislation that massively expands defence and intelligence sharing with Israel and eclipses the English-speaking Five Eyes espionage alliance, The Independent reported.

A mandatory expansion will give Israel access to the most sensitive secrets held by the U.S. intelligence community.

Previous arrangements under the Five Eyes alliance, in which the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand work together and share all but their most sensitive data, will be subordinate to the U.S. obligations to Israel.

Under the proposed legislation, “intelligence sharing... shall include the sharing of information relating to cybersecurity threats, terrorism, sanctions evasion, plans and intentions of state and non-state actors, adversarial technology proliferation, missile threats, unmanned aerial systems, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, air and space domain awareness, and other aerial threats relevant to the defense of Israel, U.S. forces and interests in the region, and regional security partners”.