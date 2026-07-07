Vestnik Kavkaza

US would like to continue talks after strikes on Iran - report

US would like to continue talks after strikes on Iran - report
© Photo: Daria Melekhova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The United States would like to continue negotiations with Iran to reach a final agreement, a source told The Wall Street Journal after the start of U.S. strikes on the territory of the Islamic Republic.

According to him, "Iran's actions in the strait [of Hormuz] were considered unacceptable and deserved a stern response," Washington believed.

At the same time, the U.S. official noted that the U.S. "would continue to negotiate with Iran toward a final agreement."

Earlier, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that they had begun a series of powerful strikes against Iran in response to what they claim are attacks by the Islamic Republic on three vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

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