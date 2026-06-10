Vestnik Kavkaza

USA, Iran, and Israel agreed on final terms of agreement - Trump

USA, Iran, and Israel agreed on final terms of agreement - Trump
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

US President Donald Trump has announced that all parties have agreed to the final terms of an agreement with Iran, posting the news on social media.

"Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others",

Trump wrote.

Earlier, the American leader said the US would keep its naval blockade of Iran in place until a deal with Tehran is reached.

The day before, Trump accused Iran of delaying the settlement. Following a US strike on southern Iran overnight, the president warned Tehran that refusal to agree would lead to complete defeat.

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