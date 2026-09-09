Vestnik Kavkaza

Ulyanov criticizes IAEA new anti-Iranian resolution

Ulyanov criticizes IAEA new anti-Iranian resolution
© Photo: Daria Melekhova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Another anti-Iranian resolution adopted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors is fraught with another spiral of escalation, Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov warned.

Speaking at a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, he noted that using the IAEA "as a tool to settle scores with one’s opponents is unacceptable."

"The latest resolution is biased in nature, carries the risk of triggering a new round of escalation, and certainly will not lead to resolving the problems its authors claim to be seeking to address," Ulyanov said.

Earlier, the IAEA Board of Governors passed a resolution claiming that Tehran has violated its nuclear non-proliferation obligations, which is to be brought before the UN Security Council and the General Assembly.

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