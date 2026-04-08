Upper Lars reopens to all traffic

All vehicle traffic, including heavy trucks, has resumed through the Upper Lars checkpoint on the Russian-Georgian border, the Russian Federal Customs Service reported on April 9.

Traffic along the Georgian Military Road was suspended on the evening of April 8 due to unsafe weather conditions. On the afternoon of April 9, the road reopened to buses and passenger cars, followed by heavy trucks in the evening.

The Georgian side also confirmed the reopening: traffic is permitted on the Mleta-Gudauri and Gudauri-Kobi sections, though travel on the latter is allowed only through avalanche protection tunnels.