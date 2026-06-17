Uzbekistan suffers defeat to Colombia in World Cup match

Colombia beat Uzbekistan 3-1 in a Group K match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico City. This marked Uzbekistan’s first appearance at a World Cup.

Colombia’s goals were scored by Daniel Munoz, Luis Diaz and Jamilton Campaz. Uzbekistan’s first-ever World Cup goal came from Abbosbek Fayzullaev, a former CSKA Moscow player who now plays for Istanbul Basaksehir.

Colombia and Uzbekistan are in Group K with Portugal and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who earlier drew 1-1. In their next matches, Uzbekistan will face Portugal, while Colombia will take on DR Congo.

Ghana defeated Panama 1-0 in a Group L encounter at the FIFA World Cup in Toronto, Canada. Caleb Yirenkyi scored the only goal of the game in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Ghana and Panama are in Group L, where England earlier beat Croatia 4-2. In their next matches, England will face Ghana, while Croatia will take on Panama.

England beat Croatia 4-2 in their World Cup opener in Dallas, Texas.

England’s goals were scored by Harry Kane (12th and 42nd minutes), Jude Bellingham (47th minute) and Marcus Rashford (85th minute), while Martin Baturina (36th minute) and Petar Musa (45+5 minutes) scored for Croatia. Kane opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

Kane has now taken his World Cup goal tally to ten, equaling the national team record.

England and Croatia are in Group L alongside Ghana and Panama, who are scheduled to play later. In their next matches, England will face Ghana, while Croatia will take on Panama.