Vestnik Kavkaza congratulates everyone on Russia Day

The team of Vestnik Kavkaza, the information and analytical agency, congratulates all Russians and friends of the country around the world on this occasion.

Russia Day is observed annually on June 12. It is a unifying holiday that allows people of different nationalities, religions, ages, and beliefs to feel part of one nation. The day celebrates Russia's statehood and marks the starting point of the country's modern history.

The holiday was established in honor to the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Federation. June 12 was first declared a non-working day in 1991, and since 1992, Russia Day has been an official national holiday.