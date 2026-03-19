Vladimir Putin congratulates Ilham Aliyev and Masoud Pezeshkian on Nowruz

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian on the occasion of Novruz holiday.

The Russian leader wished the Iranian people to overcome severe trials with dignity and stressed that Moscow remains Tehran's true friend and reliable partner.

Congratulatory messages were also sent to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The Kremlin noted the high level of bilateral relations and expressed confidence that ties will continue to develop.