Vladimir Putin holds 8th meeting with Steve Witkoff

Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding his first meeting in six months with US negotiators on a settlement of the Ukraine conflict, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, at the Kremlin.

The 8th meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff began at the Kremlin this evening. Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is taking part in the talks for the third time.

Greeting the American negotiators, the Russian leader addressed them in English: “Welcome! Nice to meet you,” and shook hands with both of them.

At the beginning of the open part of the meeting, Vladimir Putin noted that the talks would address a highly complicated situation that had developed over the six months since Witkoff and Kushner’s previous visit to the Kremlin.

At the same time, he asked them to convey his thanks and best wishes to Donald Trump.