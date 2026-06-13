Volvo truck production to launch in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's Astana Motors and Sweden's Volvo have signed cooperation agreements, the Kazakh Ministry of Industry announced.

Truck tractor production will begin in the Central Asian republic, and trucks are also planned.

"The first stage of the project involves the production of Volvo FH13 long-haul tractors, designed for long-distance transportation. The production of Volvo FMX13 vehicles, widely used in industry and construction, is also being considered",

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Industry said.

The two sides also discussed investment, industrial cooperation, and mining, emphasizing the importance of localizing production.