WHO: over 16,500 people in Gaza in need of urgent medical care

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that more than 16,500 people in Gaza urgently need life-saving medical care.

Tedros confirmed that 19 critically ill patients and 93 companions were flown this week from Gaza to Italy under a WHO-coordinated medical evacuation.

He thanked the Italian government for its “solidarity and swift action,” but stressed that far greater international support was needed.

“We urge more countries to receive patients from Gaza, as over 16,500 people still need urgent medical care that is not available in the Strip,” Ghebreyesus said.

The WHO chief has repeatedly urged all parties to allow humanitarian access and to reopen crossings, including those in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which have been closed since early 2024.