Washington and Tehran to establish communication channel soon

Tehran says it will establish a "communication channel" with Washington to report breaches of the memorandum of understanding to end the U.S.-Israel war on Iran, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said after the Iran-U.S. indirect technical talks in Qatar.

He also said that part of the $6bn in frozen Iranian assets would be used to buy goods that Tehran requires.

"During the meetings with Qatari officials, including the Central Bank, a number of issues related to the expenditure of part of the initial $6bn were reviewed," Gharibabadi said.

According to the diplomat, it was agreed that, based on the needs communicated by our country, the required goods would be purchased and made available to Iran.

The US-Iran indirect talks in the Qatari capital were held to discuss the flow of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and securing the ceasefire amid breaches since the MoU was signed last month.