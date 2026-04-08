White House comments on Lebanon status in ceasefire deal

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Lebanon is not covered by Washington’s ceasefire with Iran.

“Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire. That has been related to all parties involved in the ceasefire,” Leavitt said.

Pakistani mediators and Iran have insisted that Lebanon is, in fact, covered by the ceasefire, while Israel has argued otherwise.

Leavitt noted the statement issued last night by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office in which he expressed his support for the Iran ceasefire while asserting that Israeli attacks on Hezbollah would continue.

According to her, Netanyahu has assured Trump that Israel “will continue to be a helpful partner throughout the course of the next two weeks” of negotiations with Iran.

Asked whether the U.S. would eventually like to see Lebanon covered by the ceasefire, the press secretary dodges, but says the matter will likely be discussed by the parties moving forward.

Iran warned earlier that the U.S. must choose between a cease-fire and "continued war via Israel," saying Washington "cannot have both."