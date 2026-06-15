White House refutes reports of planned US payments to Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump has called reports of planned U.S. payments to Iran "fake news."

"Iran has agreed to never have a nuclear weapon!" the U.S. leader wrote on his Truth Social page.

According to him, "the story that the U.S. is paying Iran 300 million dollars is fake news." He accused Democrats of spreading this information.

The U.S. president mentioned a $300 million payment, though several media outlets had previously reported that Iran could access a $300 billion fund for reconstruction.

Earlier, officials from the U.S., Iran, and Pakistan, the mediator of the talks, confirmed that Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement aimed at ending hostilities in the Middle East. The document is scheduled to be signed in Geneva on June 19.

The U.S. naval blockade of Iran will be lifted as of June 15, and there will be an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon. The U.S. and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28.