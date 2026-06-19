Witkoff headed to Switzerland for Iran nuclear talks - report

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is on his way to Switzerland for the first round of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks, according to an Axios report citing a U.S. official on Saturday.

According to Axios, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law and envoy, Jared Kushner, is already in Switzerland ahead of the negotiations, which are part of a 60-day period of discussions aimed at reaching a nuclear deal between Washington and Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is reportedly planning to join the U.S. delegation on Saturday as well, Axios reported. The source noted that Araghchi's plan could still change.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammad Bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani arrived in Switzerland on Friday and is set to mediate the U.S.-Iran talks, Axios added.

The talks were originally supposed to begin on Friday but were confirmed by Switzerland's Foreign Ministry to have been postponed.

On Thursday, the White House announced that US Vice President JD Vance, who was supposed to participate in the negotiations, would be cancelling his trip due to logistical issues.