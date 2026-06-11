Vestnik Kavkaza

World Bank raises forecast for Azerbaijan's economic growth

World Bank raises forecast for Azerbaijan's economic growth
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The World Bank has revised its forecast for Azerbaijan's economic growth, projecting GDP to expand by 2% this year. Growth in 2027 and 2028 is expected to be around 1.8%.

The previous World Bank forecast had predicted 1.8% growth this year and 1.7% in the following two years.

According to the World Bank, Azerbaijan's economy grew by 4.2% in 2019. For 2025, the bank's analysts estimate GDP growth at 1.4%.

Azerbaijan produced goods and services worth nearly 51.784 billion manat from January to May of this year, according to the State Statistics Committee.

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