Yerevan announces topics of upcoming EU-Armenia summit

The EU-Armenia summit, which will take place in Yerevan in early May, will be a key milestone in the development of relations between the country and the bloc. During the summit, leaders will discuss energy, transport, technology, and current global challenges.

The landmark EU-Armenia summit will be held in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, on May 4–5, 2026. There are deepening bilateral cooperation, regional security, and key international challenges among topics to be discussed.

The meeting between European Council President António Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be a key milestone in the development of relations between the EU and Armenia.