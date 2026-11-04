Zangilan agropark to be established in Azerbaijan's Eastern Zangezur

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the establishment of Zangilan Agropark across the territories of Zangilan and Gubadli districts to unlock the economic potential of the liberated territories and promote the restoration and development of agriculture.

Under the decree, Zangilan Agropark will focus on the production, processing, packaging, storage, sorting and sale of competitive agricultural products using modern technologies and methods. It will also provide related services.

The Economic Zones Development Agency, operating under the Ministry of Economy, has been tasked with developing and implementing measures to organise, manage and develop the agropark, as well as ensuring its participation in state support programmes.

Agricultural land plots measuring 1,424.55 hectares near Zangilan city and 164.15 hectares near Tatar village in Gubadli district are transferred to the agency for permanent use, with the right to lease them out.