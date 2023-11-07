Armenia to skip another CIS meeting

Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan will not participate in the upcoming meeting of Secretaries of Security Council of CIS states in Moscow, Grigoryan’s spokesperson Tatevik Petrosyan said.

“The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, will not travel to Moscow and will not participate in the upcoming meeting of the Secretaries of Security Council of CIS states that is to take place on November 8 in Moscow, the capital of the Russian Federation,” Petrosyan said.