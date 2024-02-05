CEC chairmen from number of countries arrive in Azerbaijan

5 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chairmen of Central Election Commissions (CEC) of several countries and heads of observation missions have arrived in Azerbaijan in connection with the upcoming early presidential election.

Among them are Georgian CEC Chairman Giorgi Kalandarishvili and several members of the Commission, Kazakhstan CEC Chairman Nurlan Abdirov and several representatives of the Commission, Montenegro CEC Chairman Nicola Mugosa, members of CECs of Ukraine and Maldives.

CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev and head of CIS Secretariat Sergey Burutin, representatives of CIS Parliamentary Assembly, including representatives of Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs Yousef AlDobeay and head of Election Observation Department of OIC Secretariat Shakir Mahmoud Bandar also arrived to observe the elections in Azerbaijan.

The guests will meet with several election officials in Baku.

Russia will send observers from the State Duma to the elections in Azerbaijan.