Houthi UAVs destroyed by U.S. military

14 Mar. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said the Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired one anti-ship ballistic missile from Yemen into the Gulf of Aden.

According to CENTCOM, the missile did not impact any vessels and there were no injuries or damage reported.

"United States Central Command then successfully engaged and destroyed four unmanned aerial systems (UAVs) and one surface-to-air missile in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen," the statement reads.

It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region.

Houthi militants have repeatedly launched drones and missiles against international commercial shipping in the Gulf of Aden since mid-November.