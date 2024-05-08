IAEA chief decries cooperation with Iran ‘completely unsatisfactory’

8 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has called on Iran to take swift and concrete steps to improve the monitoring of its nuclear programme.

"I want results and I want them soon," Grossi said at Vienna airport after returning from two days of talks with Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and nuclear chief Mohammed Eslami in Iran. However, no concrete steps were agreed during Grossi's visit.

"The present state is completely unsatisfactory for me," Grossi said.

He confirmed that Tehran is still insisting on linking cooperation with nuclear inspectors on the lifting of economic sanctions imposed by the West. Grossi said there were many political issues involved.