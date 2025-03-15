EU welcomes Baku-Yerevan peace talks consensus

15 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union expressed its support for the announcements made by Armenia and Azerbaijan for finalizing a peace deal.

"The European Union welcomes the respective announcements made by Armenia and Azerbaijan on the finalisation of their negotiations on the draft Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations...The EU fully supports the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalisation process and stands ready to provide additional support and expertise, should the sides request it," the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

On Thursday, Baku and Yerevan announced that a consensus has been reached on all articles of the peace agreement.