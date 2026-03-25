Vestnik Kavkaza

Witkoff believes in agreement with Iran

Witkoff believes in agreement with Iran
© Photo: Daria Melekhova/Vestnik Kavkaza

US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has expressed optimism that Iran may accept Washington's peace proposals, describing the current moment as a potential turning point in the Middle East conflict.

"We have a strong feeling: if we can convince Iran that we are at a turning point, with no alternatives for the Iranians other than more death and destruction, then there is a possibility for an agreement. If it is concluded, it will be wonderful for Iran, the entire region, and the entire world",

Witkoff said.

The USA recently presented Tehran with a 15-point peace plan. In their response, Iranian authorities called for an immediate ceasefire, guarantees against future aggression, and consideration for the interests of regional allies.

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