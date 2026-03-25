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US opposes Iran's toll for passage through Strait of Hormuz - Trump

US opposes Iran's toll for passage through Strait of Hormuz - Trump
© Photo: the White House website

US President Donald Trump has opposed Iran's reported practice of charging tolls for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

"They're doing it a little bit, but they shouldn't be doing it",

Trump said.

Bloomberg had earlier reported that Iran had allegedly begun charging a $2 million toll per vessel passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian authorities did not comment on the report, though the Foreign Ministry previously stated that passage through the strait remains open to all countries not participating in the US-led war against Iran.

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