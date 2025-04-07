Iran says direct talks with U.S. pointless

7 Apr. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said direct talks between Tehran and Washington are senseless.

"Direct negotiations would be meaningless with a party that constantly threatens to resort to force in violation of the UN Charter and that expresses contradictory positions from its various officials," Abbas Araghchi said.

In March, US President Donald Trump said he had written to Iran’s Supreme leader Ali Khamenei in an attempt to revive talks over Tehran’s nuclear program. However, Tehran rejected the idea of engaging directly with the United States.

On March 30, Trump promised to impose secondary sanctions on Iran in two weeks if progress was not made in negotiations on its nuclear program. He threatened that if the deal was completely rejected, Iran would face unprecedented bombardments.