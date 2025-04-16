Kavelashvili completes his visit to Baku

16 Apr. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AZERTAC

The visit of the President of Georgia to Azerbaijan has ended. Mikheil Kavelashvili was seen off at the airport by the Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan and other officials.

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili completed his official visit to Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the guest at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku. The flags of Azerbaijan and Georgia were also installed at the airport.

Kavelashvili was seen off by the First Deputy Chairman of the Government of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Head of Azerbaijani Diplomacy Yalchin Rafiyev and other officials.