Israel not to strike Iran without U.S. endorsement?

21 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel will not dare to strike Iran's nuclear infrastructure facilities without direct approval and support from U.S. President Donald Trump, Financial Times reported, citing Arab diplomats.

According to the report, Israel will refrain from military action unless backed by the White House, out of fear of alienating Trump and losing his backing, as well as due to concerns that unilateral strikes on Iran without U.S. involvement would have minimal impact.

Meanwhile, Trump himself is currently focused on pursuing diplomatic solutions to address Iran's nuclear program. According to the FT, the U.S. president is not giving in to pressure from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is pushing for more assertive and forceful measures from Washington.

According to the newspaper, Netanyahu attempted to persuade Trump to support military strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities even before the presidential inauguration but did not succeed in obtaining the desired outcome.

Earlier, it was reported that Israel was already preparing to strike Iran's nuclear facilities in May and believed that the U.S. would play a key role in preparing the operation.