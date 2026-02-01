Flights from Makhachkala to Tashkent now operate twice a week

Makhachkala International Airport has increased the number of flights to Tashkent to two per week, the airport announced.

"Uzbekistan, with its hospitality, ancient cities, and incredible cuisine, has become even closer! You can now fly to sunny Tashkent twice a week: on Mondays and Thursdays",

Makhachkala Airport's press service reported.

Red Wings operates flight WZ 4137, departing Makhachkala on Mondays at 9:10 PM. Uzbekistan Airways operates flight HY 9732, departing on Thursdays at 11:30 AM.

Makhachkala already offers direct flights to other Uzbek destinations, including Bukhara and Urgench, the press service also noted.