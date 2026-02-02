US proposal on Iran tantamount to ultimatum - Russian MFA

The United States is sending signals to Iran that it is possible to negotiate, but what is being proposed is tantamount to an ultimatum, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"The [US President Donald] Trump administration is sending signals to Tehran that there is an opportunity to reach an agreement, but it is another matter on what basis and on what terms. What is being proposed, in my opinion, is tantamount to an ultimatum to Tehran," Ryabkov said.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington had sent a "big armada" towards Iran, and expressed hope that Tehran would engage in dialogue and make a deal, renouncing nuclear weapons. According to the U.S. leader, Iranian officials are in serious talks with U.S. colleagues.