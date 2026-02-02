Russian Federation Council rings WWIII alarm bell over potential US invasion of Iran

A potential U.S. invasion of Iran or missile strikes on the country would lead directly to World War III, first deputy chairman of the Russian Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov said.

"It's my hope that the Americans do not move to invade Iran and carry out missile strikes because that's a direct path to World War III," Vladimir Dzhabarov said.

He stressed that Iran was a large and "well-armed" country. According to the senator, if a response follows, many countries could also be affected, including Israel and Arab nations, which strongly oppose a military operation in Iran.