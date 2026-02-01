Witkoff and Araghchi may meet in Istanbul by end of week - media

US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are scheduled to meet in Istanbul on Friday, February 6. Their discussions will focus on a potential agreement concerning the Iranian nuclear program, according to reports from Axios, which cites its sources.

This plan represents a best-case scenario but these plans could change at any time, particularly in light of Witkoff's upcoming discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A Turkish source told RIA Novosti that negotiations on the meeting's date and location are still ongoing.

"There is a possibility, but a final agreement is absent. Iran is currently in the decision-making phase and is considering the various dimensions and aspects of the talks on the nuclear deal with the US",

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said.

Earlier reports indicated that Iranian authorities, following an order from President Masoud Pezeshkian, had begun negotiations with the USA, with both sides having previously expressed a desire to begin the negotiation process.