White House calls for Gaza reconstruction

12 Jun. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Asked whether U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration no longer supports a two-state solution, as his ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee indicated yesterday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt dodged the question, while asserting that Trump’s top priority is to end the war in Gaza and free the remaining hostages.

Trump “views the situation in Israel and Gaza as deeply unfortunate and needing to end,” Leavitt said.

According to her, Trump is realistic about the current state of affairs in this region, that’s why the president has said that the number one focus and priority of this administration is to release all of the hostages from Gaza and to end this conflict as soon as possible.