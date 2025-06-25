Israel reveals death toll from Iran conflict

25 Jun. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Twenty-eight people died in Israel after Iranian missile strikes during the 12-day escalation, adviser at the Israeli prime minister’s office Dmitry Gendelman said.

Apart from that, as many as 1,472 people received wounds and injuries, he noted, adding that Iran launched nearly 550 missiles at Israel during the 12-day escalation, as well as more than 1,000 drones.

"Israelis have submitted more than 38,000 applications for compensation of material damage from Iran’s missile strikes. more than 15,500 people lost their homes during shelling," Dmitry Gendelman said.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, U.S. jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest U.S. military airbase in the region, located in Qatar.

On June 24, the U.S. announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the U.S. proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.