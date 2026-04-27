Trump sceptical about Iran's proposal for talks

U.S. President Donald Trump and members of his national security team reacted sceptically to Iran’s three-stage plan for negotiations, and Washington will present a counterproposal in the coming days, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous U.S. officials.

According to the newspaper, the U.S. leader did not reject Tehran’s proposal outright but voiced concerns that Iran was unwilling to meet Washington’s key demand of abandoning uranium enrichment.

The U.S. will continue negotiations with Iran and plans to present its response and counterproposals to the Islamic Republic’s plan in the coming days, the WSJ said.

Trump is unlikely to accept Iran’s latest proposal to resolve the conflict, CNN reported, citing sources.

According to people familiar with the matter, Trump is not likely to accept the plan, which was transmitted to the U.S. over the last few days, as it leaves questions about Tehran's nuclear program for later negotiations.

Earlier, the Al Mayadeen TV channel reported that Iran had presented mediators with a three-stage plan under which it is prepared to negotiate with the U.S: