US preparing to impose air blockade on Iran

Businesses working with Iranian airlines risk ​U.S. sanctions, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, ‌calling the warning a part of a campaign to put economic pressure on Tehran amid the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

He warned that doing business with sanctioned Iranian airlines “risks exposure to U.S. sanctions.”

The U.S. Treasury Secretary called on foreign governments to take “all actions necessary” to ensure that companies in their jurisdictions do not provide any services to such aircraft, including jet fuel, catering, landing fees or maintenance.

Bessent said the Treasury Department would continue its “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran as part of its “Economic Fury” policy and would not hesitate to act against third parties that facilitate or directly conduct business with Iranian entities.