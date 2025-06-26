Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces departs for Türkiye

26 Jun. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani delegation, led by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Karim Valiyev, has departed for Istanbul, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic reported.

The delegation will take part in the international exercises "Defender of Peace - 2025" in Istanbul, followed by the "High-Level Observer Day" as part of the exercises "Anatolian Eagle - 2025".

The press service also noted that during the visit to Istanbul, Valiyev will hold talks with Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler.