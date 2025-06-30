РУС ENG

Armenia launches official consultations on defense cooperation with EU

Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia and the European Union have launched official defense consultations, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said following talks with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas.

"Armenia and the EU officially launched security and defense consultations," Ararat Mirzoyan said.

The FM described the launch of these consultations as a "crucial step" toward aligning cooperation with modern challenges and making additional efforts to address them.

In early April, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a law on the beginning of the process of Armenia's accession to the European Union.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy arrived in Armenia last weekend on a two-day visit. Her trip's agenda includes meetings with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as well as a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

