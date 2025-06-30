Armenia launches official consultations on defense cooperation with EU

30 Jun. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia and the European Union have launched official defense consultations, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said following talks with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas.

"Armenia and the EU officially launched security and defense consultations," Ararat Mirzoyan said.

The FM described the launch of these consultations as a "crucial step" toward aligning cooperation with modern challenges and making additional efforts to address them.

In early April, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a law on the beginning of the process of Armenia's accession to the European Union.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy arrived in Armenia last weekend on a two-day visit. Her trip's agenda includes meetings with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as well as a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.